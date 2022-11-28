2 year warranty
275B1H/89
Crystal-clear vision to get more done
This Philips monitor with a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello offers a personalized, greater security. Loaded with features to improve productivity and sustainability. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
Awards
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
GaryNumanFan
28/11/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent Value for Money
Purchased 3 of these for school use whilst on offer (£150) and they are superb value for money. Connectivity VGA, USB, DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI. Webcam not brilliant but perfectly adequate for Teams, etc. once you change the refresh rate.
Pros
Best connectivity
Cons
Webcam adequate
This review was made for Business Monitor 242B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2022-10-28
This review was made for Business Monitor 242B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2022-10-28
GromitLad
14/02/2021
United Kingdom
Very good all round monitor for Mac mini
Bought this for a Mac Mini specifically for its built in web cam, speakers and higher resolution in mind. Considering the purchase price, this is an excellent all round monitor only let down by the speakers. The 2k screen is more than good enough to work well with the Mac mini and is very clear. The webcam, which works right out of the box, provides very good quality for meetings etc. Unlike other monitors, you cannot control the built in speakers via usb, which means the Mac's built in volume controls will not operate the speaker volume. The build quality and look of the monitor is superb and the stand is very versatile and well thought out. The stand itself allows you to move the monitor into all sorts of positions with ease. If, like me, you need a reasonably priced all round monitor this is a good choice rather than a separate webcam bolted onto the top.
Pros
Built in, high quality webcam, excellent stand which allows good positioning, easy set up, high quality 2k screen.
Cons
Speaker quality is very poor (not worthy of the Philips brand), pop up webcam can be tricky to pop back in without moving the monitors position.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 275B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2021-01-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 275B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2021-01-14
SriKa
20/01/2021
United Kingdom
Product quality is good but inadequate manual
Overall quality is good, setting up is easy EXCEPT webcam. As the webcam is not enabling to my laptop(windows 7)Had to call customer support many times. Had the full instructions included in the box in the first place would have saved my time and Philips' not a pleasant experience. Its the first day so its too early to comment on performance!!
Pros
Good build quality
Cons
not easy to setup Webcam(nothing mentioned about in the manual/quick start guide)
This review was made for Monitor 275B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2020-12-20
This review was made for Monitor 275B1H LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam
Date of Use 2020-12-20
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.