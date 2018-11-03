2 year warranty
Discontinued
272B8QJEB/01
Crystal-clear image
Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Quad HD monitor. Crystal-clear Quad HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
The 10-bit display delivers rich color depth with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing for re-creating smooth, natural colors without gradations and color banding.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
1.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Higany
03/11/2018
United Kingdom
It would be perfect, but the noise...
Image quality is superb, the design is elegant. The height, the rotation and the tilt of the display is easily adjustable. The only problem is the audible switching noise from the power supply which gets louder if a bright image is displayed. I was able to make it much silent and a little bit less annoying by decreasing the refresh rate from 60Hz to 50Hz (Network AC frequency is 50Hz), but it is still audible. It is a really nice product, but if I knew about this noise before purchase, I wouldn't buy it. Please design better power supplies, it is not impossible to make a silent switching mode power supply!
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
tntimo
23/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Terribly noisy
The screen has decent design, good stand and the image quality quite good. But, the noise, is terrible. With some screens, working without noise cancelling headphones is absolutely impossible.
Pros
Good price for decent quality.
Cons
The noise is unbearable.
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-23
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-23
Nick8945673
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
The noise is unbearable
It's a very nice screen; the image is nice and the contrast sharp; the design is nice and it is one of the best height adjustable stand. But, I'm going to scrape it and replace it, because it is so terribly noisy. Any screen with a little too much white background and you must wear noise cancelling headphones to cancel out the high pitched loud whistle.
Pros
Good monitor.
Cons
Noise.
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.