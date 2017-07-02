SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!