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LCD monitor with SoftBlue Technology

243S7EJMB/01

Reliable and essential features

Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. A wide-view IPS display with SoftBlue technology is great for easy-on-the-eyes productivity. The height-adjustable, frameless display allows for tiling multiple monitors for an expanded view.

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that drive business efficiency

Reliable and essential features

  • S Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

SoftBlue Technology easy on the eyes and maintains color

SoftBlue LED technology uses a smart technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light without affecting the color or image of the display. SoftBlue LED technology is certified by international testing organizations TUV Rheinland to reduce harmful blue light.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  6. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard