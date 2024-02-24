2 year warranty
Discontinued
241E1SCA/00
Simply immersive
The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Pippen3333
24/02/2024
United Kingdom
Not great at all
Not sure if it is faulty or it supposed to be like this, bjt colours are bad, very bad. High resolution but quality of it seems so bad, see photos attached.
Pros
Good price
Cons
Not good quality
This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-10-24
This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-10-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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The monitor may look different from feature images.