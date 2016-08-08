2 year warranty
Discontinued
240B7QPTEB/01
Crisp views, efficient performance
The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
24 (24.1" / 61.1 cm diag.)
1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to create a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires all over.
Reviews
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Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse