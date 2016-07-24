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2 year warranty

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  • Energy Label Europe E
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  • Energy Label Europe E
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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

240B7QPJEB/01

Crisp views, efficient performance

The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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with PowerSensor

Crisp views, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 24 (24.1" / 61.1 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  2. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse