2 year warranty
Discontinued
234E5QHAW/00
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to connect your Smartphone.
Ultra Narrow Bezel
23" (58.4 cm)
MHL
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Caldie
06/10/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great value, top quality
good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
stockman
04/04/2014
United Kingdom
monitor itself very good
the monitor is very good sadly it only came with EU power cable so had to purchase UK 3 pin power cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
fifilence
28/11/2016
United Kingdom
Good monitor, but bad PSU
Bad PSU, if brightness is lower than 100% from the monitor is coming out buzzing sound.
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.