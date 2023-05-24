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LCD monitor

221B8LJEB/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

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for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2
1

24/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

wowzers!

[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help

Pros

everything

Cons

no rizz

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

14/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Attractive soundbar capable of dynamic sound. Glitchy hdmi arc connection which works with my Philip's tv as and when it wants at times. Punch and timing of sound could be tighter. Subwoofer is bigger than it needs to be. Software fixes required to address hdmi arc issue reliability.

Pros

Dolby atmos support, attractive soundbar, easy to use, dynamic sound, nice remote

Cons

Glitchy hdmi arc connection, sound could be puncher for atmos and better timed, subwoofer bigger than it should be.

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2019-10-14

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2019-10-14

23/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

B5 is better than the b8

I'm the happy owner of a fidelio b5, Philips have done a great job with this sound bar and when I sore the b8 coming out I had to buy one to see if it matched up to the b5, I'm sad to say that the reproduction of sound was no where near as good as the b5, I must stress that when I tried the b8 it was playing through atoms as there is no available content yet, I have now sent back the b8 , I will stick to the b5

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.