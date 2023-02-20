2 year warranty
13B1K3300/89
Read easier on your screen
Philips ePaper display delivers a comfortable viewing experience for extended reading sessions. Featuring a reflective display with no blue light and versatile connectivity. Designed for eco-consciousness and sustainability.
3000 series
13 (13.3" / 33.8 cm diag.)
1200 x 1600 (UXGA)
The Philips ePaper display protects your eyes and the environment. With E Ink technology, content displays like paper without emitting a harsh backlight. Work longer without eye fatigue or headaches caused by conventional flickering, backlit LCD monitors. The features of anti-glare, no flickering and no blue light help avoid eye strain. Ultra-low power consumption and paperless display are designed to meet suitability goals.
Philips displays come equipped with multiple connections such as USB-C, DisplayPort and HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content.
The new SmartRemote software by Philips allows you to control your ePaper monitor via an easy-to-use on-screen menu. You can drag files into the tool window, search content, zoom in, zoom out, and switch pages. Reduce distractions by displaying just what you need. Go to Philips website support page to download the latest App version.
Reviews
The SmartRemote app is solely compatible with operating systems Windows 10 and above and it is currently not compatible with macOS.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
The monitor may look different from feature images.