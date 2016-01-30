2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PFT5500/56
Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android
Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates.
139 cm (55")
Full HD LED TV
Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
DVB-T/T2/C
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
2.5
of 5
21
Reviews
Dalgarven
30/01/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent piece of kit
The tv set up is easy, though watch when signing on to Google, it wont let you out unless you get your signup right. But since then it has performed very well. I have notice a slight darkening in the corners, but not much to talk about. The screen took a few days to settle down, it seemed a little blue for a while. It keeps asking me to talk to the tv when doing a search, yet I have yet to get this to work or find a microphone, this is easily skipped. The HD output is outstanding, films, tv and natural history leave you gasping in amazement. After a few days I lost my recommendations list, I got this back after pressing a reset button on the back of the tv. The smart tv options seem to hook up to just about anything. Another neat feature if listening to music, is that you can switch off the screen. There are lot of setup options that will keep any geek happy. I would recommend a soundbar as the sound like most flat screen tvs comes out of speakers in the back.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 40PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 40PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
johnpbassman95
10/01/2016
United Kingdom
Brilliant Tv
For the price this Android Tv must be up there with all the top contenders
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 48PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 48PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
SethAngel
13/11/2015
United Kingdom
Great TV
Is a great tv.. I really like it.. Is easy to use . . .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 48PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5500 series 48PFT5500 Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.