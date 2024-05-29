The proven performance of Quick-Cross, now with the ability to navigate and select. [1] Designed to support complex cases, Quick-Cross Select Support Catheter's 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease.[1] Its low-profile tapered tip allows for seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition. [1]
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
|Distal tip profile
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|Distal shaft outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Guidewire compatibility
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|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Throw angle
|
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