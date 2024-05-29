Designed to support challenging cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme Support Catheter features a stainless steel braid that provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. [1] It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitating confirmation of catheter positioning.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
|Distal tip profile
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|Distal shaft outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Guidewire compatibility
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|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
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