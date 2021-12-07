Build confidence in challenging cases with a support catheter designed for intuitive handling and reliable performance. Trusted by physicians for over 20 years, the Quick-Cross was the first support catheter designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. [1,2] Featuring a low-profile tapered tip, hydrophilic coating, and radiopaque markers, Quick-Cross provides smooth tracking and enables effective treatment delivery, helping thousands of physicians to cross torturous anatomy. [3,4]
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
|Distal tip profile
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|Distal shaft outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Guidewire compatibility
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|Guide compatibility
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|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
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