Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Seamless radiology
cec explore masthead

Radiology

Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis

Contact us

Radiology imaging is a series of defining moments


From the moment a patient is referred to Radiology to the time her clinical status is known, her care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision is essential. Every person involved plays a critical role in getting it right. And every contributor must be empowered with the right data, technology, and clinical insights to enable that patient’s pathway to precision diagnosis and therapy.
Reading room

Join us at
RSNA 2020
Nov 29 - Dec 5

Connect with us

Our systems view of imaging


Philips takes a systems view of imaging. Our end-to-end solutions provide consistently high-quality imaging services to clinicians so they can deliver definitive diagnoses, purposeful treatment plans, and more predictable outcomes for patients.
View of imaging graphic
COVID 19

We're with you

Support and solutions to help you care for COVID-19 patients.
Learn more

Our portfolio

Built on smart operational and clinical workflow solutions that connect and streamline your service.

Imaging technologies

Computed tomography icon

Computed tomography
Interventional radiology icon

Interventional radiology
Magnetic resonance icon

Magnetic resonance
Molecular imaging icon

Molecular imaging
Radiation oncology icon

Radiation oncology
Diagnostic X-ray icon

Diagnostic X-ray
Refurbished systems icon

Refurbished systems
Ultrasound icon

Ultrasound

Informatics solutions

Advanced visualization icon

Advanced visualization
Radiology informatics icon

Radiology informatics
Enterprise operational informatics icon

Enterprise operational informatics

Related solutions

Disease management solutions icon

Disease management solutions
Patient engagement management icon

Patient engagement management
Ambient experience solutions icon

Ambient Experience solutions

What's new

Philips vision

Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis

The COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for us to reimagine healthcare in the way it should be.
Read Philips vision
Precision has never been more important

Precision has never been more important

Kees Wesdorp, Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis and member of our Executive Committee, discusses how connecting data, technology and people can help meet the heightened need for an efficient, precise diagnostic enterprise.
Watch now

Key areas of focus

Data driven practice management
Data driven practice management
Learn more
Improving the radiology staff and patient experience
Improving the radiology staff and patient experience
Learn more
Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care
Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care
Learn more
Connect data and technology for efficiency and productivity
Connect data and technology for efficiency and productivity
Learn more

Key solutions

Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

Magnetic Resonance
Ingenia Ambition 1.5T


Based on its revolutionary, fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition lets you experience more productive[1] helium-free MR operations while delivering superb image quality even for challenging patients. Ingenia Ambition performs MRI exams up to 50% faster[2] with Compressed SENSE acceleration for all anatomies in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup.
See Ingenia Ambition 1.5T
Incisive CT

Computed tomography
Incisive CT


How do you improve the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization? Discover how Incisive CT can help you meet your most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.
See Incisive CT
Vereos Digital PET/CT

Advanced molecular imaging
Vereos Digital PET/CT


Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.
See Vereos Digital PET/CT
DigitalDiagnost C90

Diagnostic X-ray
DigitalDiagnost C90


DigitalDiagnost C90 premium DR room is designed to meet the diagnostic imaging needs of the most demanding institutions. It allows you to comfortably see more patients per day, and shorten patient wait time, by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help to allow outstanding patient throughput.
See DigitalDiagnost C90
Pediatric assessment

Ultrasound
Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment


Pediatric care is evolving. Because advances in pediatric medicine are helping children overcome once-fatal conditions, clinicians are able to shift their focus from just diagnosing acute cases to continuously treating chronic pediatric diseases and managing a variety of complex cases. Philips has developed the ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment; customized to provide quick, confident imaging, this solution uses advanced technology for a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children.
Discover more
IntelliSpace Portal

Advanced visualization
IntelliSpace Portal


Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. The solution is a multi-modality and multi-vendor comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for Radiology. It can scale to fit large scale enterprises, helping to maximize resources by leveraging analytical tools.
See IntelliSpace Portal
Patient management

Radiology informatics
Medumo integrated patient management


Medumo, a Philips company, enables modern communication between care providers and patients. It is your digital liaison to prepare patients for their appointments, help them show up on-time, and follow their care plans. Transform the way you engage and educate your patients across the care continuum.
Discover more

More in radiology

Teaming up for success

Enhancing patient and staff experience in MR youtube video thumbnail

Enhancing patient and staff experience in MR

Learn how Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute’s patients and staff are profiting from the installation of their new Ingenia Ambition MR system.
Physician's Clinic of Iowa customer success story thumbnail

Enhancing patient's healthcare journey

With DigitalDiagnost C90, Physician’s Clinic of Iowa is enjoying increased clinical exam capabilities, newly created workflow efficiencies, faster exams and higher staff and patient satisfaction.
Read more (PDF)
Our collaboration with Phoenix Children’s Hospital customer story thumbnail

Our collaboration with Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Pediatric care is evolving and Philips is proud to partner with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to elevate pediatric care.
Examining the value of digital PET/CT thumbnail

Examining the value of digital PET/CT

Leaders in digital PET/CT discuss the changing PET/CT landscape and the value of digital PET/CT.
Read more (PDF)
Medumo and Boston Medical Center partner customer story thumbnail

Partner to engage with patients amidst the COVID-19 outbreak

Medumo, a Philips Company has partnered with the Boston Medical Center (BMC) Ambulatory Operations Team to communicate with patients in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Learn more
Applied Radiology

Empowering you to realize precision diagnosis

We work collaboratively with customers to tightly align our innovations with their objectives to deliver meaningful and tangible value. In doing so, we enable our health system partners to achieve the goals of the Quadruple Aim: better outcomes at lower cost, as well as improving patient and staff experience.
Read special supplement (PDF)

Let's talk

Fill out the form below to get started.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

1 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand