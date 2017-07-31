Point-of-Care ultrasound clinical education resources 

At Philips, we believe clinical education is a key part of streamlining medical management in the critical care setting.
July 31, 2017
Because ongoing clinical education is so important to our point-of-care ultrasound customer, Philips has created several educational options to meet short term, long term and ongoing ultrasound education needs. To facilitate easy access to our offerings we are proud to point you to a resource where all of our services related to point-of-care ultrasound clinical education are summarized in one piece.
With Philips, we don’t have a one-size fits all approach to ultrasound education, we offer a wide range of options to fit your needs.
For more information about our educational offerings, please feel free to download our poc ultrasound education resource here.
Also stay tuned to our twitter handle to stay up to date with the latest from Philips Lumify https://twitter.com/philipslumify.
