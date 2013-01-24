MR Release 5 Systems
- MR Release 5.1.7 and R5.1.9 (June 2014)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T
MR Release 5.1 Systems
- MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T
- Ingenia R4.1 (January 2011)
- Intera R3.2 (July 2010)
- Intera R12 (November 2006)
- Intera R2 (November 2006)
- Intera R11.1 (February 2005)
- Achieva R3.2 (July 2010)
- Achieva R2 (November 2006)
- Achieva R1.2 (February 2005)
- Panorama R3.2 (July 2010)
- Panorama 1.0.T R2 (November 2006)
- Infinion R.1.5 (February 2003)