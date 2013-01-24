Home
    Obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound

    Designed for life. Earlier and easier diagnosis.

    Diagnostic confidence, earlier and easier: Philips solutions are designed to bring peace of mind to patients by providing more information earlier in a pregnancy while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis.

     

    Made for you: Powerful, ergonomic tools to deliver high-quality images while streamlining processes and reducing scan times, allowing physicians to keep focus where they need, on their patients. 

     

    Your partner today and tomorrow: Philips has a 30-year history of partnering with physicians to provide high-quality care across the health continuum.

    Philips introduces the OB Solution for earlier diagnosis

    Introducing EPIQ Elite, a new class of premium ultrasound has arrived!

    Philips ultrasound introduces EPIQ Elite for Ob/Gyn as a new class of premium ultrasound for obstetrics and gynecology that meets the needs of today’s most demanding practices through:
    epiq 7 ultrasound machine for obstetrics and gynecology
    • Powerful image processing - Different approach to imaging in OB/GYN 
    • System intelligence - AIUS* makes intelligent features possible in OB/GYN 
    • Advanced transducers - The power of PureWave in diagnostic imaging
    • Ergonomic design - Tailored to the needs of OB/GYN users
    • Efficient workflow- Designed to do more
    affiniti ultrasound machine
    Affiniti. It understands your everyday.
    Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You want the latest technology that needs to be out of the box usable. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to the critical features to produce the results you need. All in an ergonomic design, to let you work with less reach and fewer steps.
    transducer product picture
    Transducers
    Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
    Latest innovations in OB/GYN ultrasound

    Philips aBiometry Assist and tilt

    Philips aBiometry Assist and Tilt

    In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of Philips aBiometry Assist and tilt feature for Ob/Gyn exams. 
    Philips TrueVue, TouchVue, GlassVue

    Philips TrueVue Pro, TouchVue, MPR Touch, Touch Sculpt, Touch Erase, Touch Zoom and aReveal

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips TrueVue Pro, TouchVue, MPR Touch, Touch Sculpt, Touch Erase, Touch Zoom and aReveal for OB/GYN exams.
    Philips el18-4 with MicroFlow imaging

    Philips eL18-4 with Microflow imaging (MFI)

    In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of the Philips eL18-4 ultra broadband transducer and Philips MicroFlow Imaging for Ob/Gyn exams. 
    MaxVue high definition ultrasound display

    Philips FlexVue and FlexVue Volume Demonstration by Dr. Michael Ruma

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and RexVue Volume, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools. FlexVue and Flexvue Volume allows for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of OB/GYN pathology
    how to address the technical difficult patient

    How to address the technical difficult patient?

    In this video, Prof. Karim D. Kalache, Division Chief of Maternal Fetal Medcine, Sidra Medical and Research Centre, Senior Consultant, Hammad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar, provides insight on scanning the technical patient using Philips equipment in this crucial type of exam.
    Flexvue video thumbnail image

    Philips HD Max monitor for Epiq Elite and MaxVue high definition ultrasound display format

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips 24 inch high definition monitor and Philips MaxVue enhance image screen format.
    Philips V9-2 Ultrasound 3D Transducer Demonstration

    Philips V9-2 Ultrasound 3D Transducer Demonstration by Dr Michael Ruma

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents the Philips V9-2 ultrasound 3D transducer. The V9-2 is Philips ultrasound first Purewave 3D mechanical transducer for OB/GYN that offers superb image quality and advanced ergonomic design. The V9-2 excels in 2D, 3D, 4D imaging for 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester OB exams.
    Philips Microflow Imaging High Definition (MFI HD)

    Philips Microflow Imaging High Definition (MFI HD)

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips MFI HD on fetal applications with the eL18-4 and C5-1 transducers.
    Philips V9-2 Ultrasound 3D Transducer Demonstration

    Philips FlexVue and Orthogonal View Demonstration by Dr. Michael Ruma

    In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and Orthogonal View, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools on clinical cases for OB and GYN.

    Leading-edge technologies:

    Snapshot of some technologies that Obstetrics and gynecology has to offer for ultrasound

    New V9-2 transducer

     

    Pairing the new V9-2 transducer with the EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system offers next-level Ob/Gyn imaging:

    • First PureWave mechanical volume transducer
    • Lightest in its class
    • Exceptional ergonomic design
    • First, second and third trimester applications
    xmatrix thumbnail

    xMATRIX

    xMATRIX technology allows you to see more clearly, explore more fully and resolve more thoroughly, making exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients.
    shearwave thumbnail

    TrueVue

    Advanced obstetric visualization tools for photorealistic fetal rendering.
    maxview thumbnail

    MicroFlow Imaging

    MicroFlow Imaging is a proprietary mode designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. 
    anatomical intelligence thumbnail

    PureWave

    Philips PureWave technology advances the clinical effectiveness of imaging the obese patient.
    OB/GYN ultrasound resources

