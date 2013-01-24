A new addition to any family is always welcome – especially when it’s the next generation of Philips Avalon fetal monitoring solutions. Avalon now includes a wealth of technical advances in monitoring, measurement, and transducer technology that allow mothers to move about during labor during routine and high-risk deliveries. And with Smart Pulse technology, you can differentiate between maternal pulse and fetal heart rate without the need of an additional sensor like SpO2 and ECG, even when monitoring multiples.

Discover how this innovative wireless solution and our obstetrical information system can deliver a rewarding experience for mom, baby, and caregivers.