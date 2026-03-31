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Philips IRIS is an advanced diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) technique that uses multi-shot EPI in full-FOV scans to reduce geometrical distortion. [1] It shortens the EPI echo train length and improves image quality, enabling up to 25% higher resolution. [1] IRIS enhances anatomical correlation of diffusion weighted scans with other contrast scans and improves visualization of finer structures, supporting more precise diagnostic assessment. [1]
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Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI). The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs. The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
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The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam⁷, 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant⁹. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
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Our innovative portfolio of BlueSeal Mobile MRI systems with helium-free operations is giving you the flexibility to deliver fast and patient friendly MRI services where and when needed. Combined with an attractive TCO in daily operations and eliminating helium-related costs associated with loss of helium during the lifetime. The systems are designed to deliver smart productivity with automation and AI tools for high productivity and high clinical quality to meet your imaging needs.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, BlueSeal SE lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The BlueSeal SE delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the BlueSeal SE offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, BlueSeal XE lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The BlueSeal XE delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the BlueSeal XE offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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