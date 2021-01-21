This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients.
This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Focus on Patients
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Scanning is a Breeze
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
No clutter, no skin contact
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Turn images into answers
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
The best images - confident diagnosis
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
Philips for a lifetime support
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
<b>Inside the coil, close to reiceive elements</b>
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
<b>Fully digital</b>
dStream
<b>Yes</b>
Sealed magnet system
Sealed magnet system
Field strength
<b>1.5T</b>
Bore design
<b>70 cm</b>
Magnet weight
<b>2300 kg</b>
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
<b>≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)</b>
Micro-cooling technology
<b>Yes</b>
Maximum FOV
<b>55 cm</b>
Type of magnet controllers
<b>Digital, adaptive-intelligent</b>
Cryogen boil-off rate
<b>Not applicable, fully sealed</b>
Vent pipe requirements
<b>Not applicable, fully sealed</b>
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
<b>Yes</b>
Auto patient centering
<b>Yes</b>
Touchless respiratory-triggering
<b>Yes</b>
In-room exam start
<b>Yes</b>
ScanWise Implant
<b>Yes</b>
Automated planning and scanning
<b>Yes</b>
Automated patient coaching
<b>Yes</b>
Automated post-processing
<b>Yes</b>
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
<b>33 mT/m</b>
Max. slew rate for each axis
<b>120 T/m/s</b>
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
3. Requires remote connectivity.
4. Compared with CoT between routine Brain, Spine, Body, Cardiac, MSK exams in Ingenia 1.5T / Ingenia Ambition 1.5T with dS Anterior and dedicated MSK-coils.
5. Compared to scanning without ComfortPlus mattress, ComforTone, and Compressed SENSE.
6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
7. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
