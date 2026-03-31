Philips Cardiac Motion Correction is an automated MR technique that uses Fast Elastic Image Registration (FEIR) to correct for both respiratory and cardiac motion. [1] It improves image quality for single-shot cardiac imaging, such as contrast dynamic perfusion, T1 mapping and (SSh) LGE by enabling inline motion correction and correcting motion between dynamics, source images and averages. [1] For T1 mapping this results in more accurate quantitative maps, with more pixels on the T1 confidence maps, helping to improve diagnostic confidence. [1] Diagnostic-quality scans can be delivered even in patients who struggle with breath-holding. [1]
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