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CardiacQuant Perfusion

Motion-robust myocardial perfusion imaging for quantitative insights

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Philips CardiacQuant Perfusion enables single-bolus quantitative myocardial perfusion imaging. It automatically corrects for respiratory and cardiac motion with integrated FEIR motion correction, which helps to reduce motion between dynamics [1] and improve image quality. The solution delivers embedded Arterial Input Function (AIF) and proton-density-weighted images to support standardized measurement and quantitative classification of myocardial blood flow [2] in post-processing tools.

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  • 1. Compared to without Cardiac Motion Correction.
  • 2. SCMR Expert Consensus Statement on Quantitative Myocardial Perfusion.

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