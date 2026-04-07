Search terms

EN
AR

Smart Reading QP-Prostate

AI-based quantitative reporting for prostate cancer

Find similar products

Smart Reading QP-prostate allows you to integrate AI cloud-based quantitative reporting into the MR console. [1] It introduces enhanced diagnostic capabilities, streamlines [1] radiologists’ workflows by automatically ensuring compliance with PI-RADS v2.1 guidelines, accurately segmenting the prostate gland and efficiently identifying suspicious lesions. These advancements enable radiologists to provide faster and more accurate prostate cancer assessments.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. Integrated indicates the workflow is available on MR-console. Streamlined indicates the workflow is an automatically enabled post-processing step in MR-console.
  • 2. Workflow refers to steps after completion of data-acquisition to AI processing. No additional user interaction is required to send data to the External application cloud and to receive reports in PACS.
  • 3. Jimenez-Pastor A, et al. Eur Radiol. 2023;33(7):5087-5096.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.