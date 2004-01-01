Search terms

MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis​

Computed diffusion weighted images at a b-value of choice​

The application is intended to view, process and analyze MRI Diffusion Weighted Images. It calculates and displays cDWI at a ​b-value of choice (from 0 to 5,000 s/mm2) and provides advanced supportive analysis and visualization tools of diffusion MRI images and parametric maps. Presents a default diffusion analysis model based on the available original DWI images as well as a selection of alternative models including monoexponential, biexponential, simplified IVIM, and kurtosis.

