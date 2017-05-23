Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Designed for mothers’ comfort, this small, portable single electric pump is convenient to use in or out of the home. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.
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|Pumping mode
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|Vacuum levels
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|What’s in the pack
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|Materials
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|Dimensions
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|Weight
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|Cleaning
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|Assembly
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|Instructions of use
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|Warranty
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|Available spare parts
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|Pumping mode
|
|Vacuum levels
|
|Pumping mode
|
|Vacuum levels
|
|What’s in the pack
|
|Materials
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Cleaning
|
|Assembly
|
|Instructions of use
|
|Warranty
|
|Available spare parts
|
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