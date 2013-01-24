By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The revolutionary Niplette makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed. Through gentle suction, the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup. A permanent correction is normally achieved in between one and three months of continuous use.
Clinically proven success
In a study at Queen Mary’s University, Roehampton, London, 22 female patients who were considered for surgical treatment (duct divisions) for their inverted nipples were fitted with the Niplette. In every case, the Niplette effectively corrected inverted nipples (even in those patients with deeply inverted nipples) without the need for invasive surgery*.
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideally the Niplette should be use before pregnancy. However, if breasts are not too sensitive it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a long lasting solution. Alternatively, mothers can use the Niplette for a few minutes before each feed in the first few days after delivery. This will pull the nipple out so the baby can latch on more easily.
Simple procedure
The cup is held over the nipple areola and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The patient controls the pull and they are instructed to pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible. Ideally, the Niplette should be worn in 8-hour periods (day and night)*.
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women, making initiation and establishment of breastfeeding difficult for both mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, painless solution that can help.
