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XperGuide

Live 3D needle guidance

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XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.

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Features
Live guidance for additional visualization
Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.

Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization
XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.
Click here for more information
Live guidance for additional visualization
Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.
Visualization and needle path planning
Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning
You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.
Click here for more information
Visualization and needle path planning
Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.
  • Live guidance for additional visualization
  • Visualization and needle path planning
See all features
Live guidance for additional visualization
Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.

Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization
XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.
Click here for more information
Live guidance for additional visualization
Live guidance for additional visualization

Live guidance for additional visualization

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.
Visualization and needle path planning
Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning
You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.
Click here for more information
Visualization and needle path planning
Visualization and needle path planning

Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

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