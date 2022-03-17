Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
Cardiovascular software feature comparison chart IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development. For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.
"The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”
- John Hayes
Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland
"To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”
- Martine Peagram
Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland
"The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.”
- Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang
Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
"I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“
- Randall de Visser, M.D.
Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands
Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
