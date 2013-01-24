Ultrasound Workspace Echocardiography viewing, analysis and reporting workspace

Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: Enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.