VesselNavigator 3D image fusion technology for endovascular procedures

VesselNavigator

3D image fusion technology for endovascular procedures

VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.

3D image fusion
Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.
Reduction in contrast usage
Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study¹ that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.
Potential to reduce procedure time
Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.
Moves in sync to new positions
During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.
Superb image quality
Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.
Anatomical
Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.
