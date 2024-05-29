When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Model number
|
|Model number
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Locks along entire lead lumen
|
|Proven ability to unlock and reposition
|
|Average tensile strength**
|
|Low-profile loop handles
|
|Locking range (diameter)
|
|Working length
|
|Packaged with clearing stylet
|
|Model number
|
|Model number
|
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