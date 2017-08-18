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The Philips PageWriter TC10 is an advanced cardiograph that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. With its compact size and lightweight design, the TC10 is a portable solution that supports patient needs in a wide range of care settings.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Expand diagnostic capabilities
Expand diagnostic capabilities
Expand diagnostic capabilities
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A secure connection
A secure connection
Extend your reach
Extend your reach
Extend your reach
Expand diagnostic capabilities
Expand diagnostic capabilities
Expand diagnostic capabilities
A secure connection
A secure connection
A secure connection
Extend your reach
Extend your reach
Extend your reach
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The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
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Philips DXL Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 18-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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