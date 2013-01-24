Home
The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.

Features
Visual guidance

Visual guidance to simplify ECGs

With the PageWriter TC50 cardiograph, each button lights in sequence, prompting you to take an ECG as easily as 1-2-3. The large, 10" touchscreen further streamlines ECGs.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Advanced bidirectional network communication

Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection

Because it’s built on a standard platform, PageWriter TC50 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Automated reporting sequence

Automated reporting sequence saves time

The high performance PageWriter TC50 cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Lead placement aids

Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient

The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Critical Value statements

Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care

When appropriate, the PageWriter TC70 automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention, such as balloon angioplasty.
Saved ECGs

Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed

Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.

