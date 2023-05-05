DynaCAD Prostate

Offers a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric, multi-vendor(3) MRI studies. Enhances productivity by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD and utilizing its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display the results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting.
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Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
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UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.
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"Tailored to enhance the review and analysis of multi-vendor(3) MRI breast studies by providing a flexible workspace with custom hanging protocols capabilities. It includes DynaLOC Breast, a software module designed to support the use of interventional breast coils and MR stereotactic localization devices to perform MR-guided breast interventional procedures."
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DynaCAD Urology is a purpose build solution that empowers urologists with a dedicated set of tools for utilizing multi-parametric MR data in fusion biopsy workflows. It also provides a solution for managing patients’ biopsy data in urology.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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