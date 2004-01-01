Avalon Toco MP Transducer measures contractions along with maternal pulse. It adds confidence in monitoring mothers with our exclusive SmartPulse technology by reducing the confusion between FHR and Maternal Pulse.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
