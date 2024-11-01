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Avalon TOCO MP

Transducer

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Avalon Toco MP Transducer measures contractions along with maternal pulse. It adds confidence in monitoring mothers with our exclusive SmartPulse technology by reducing the confusion between FHR and Maternal Pulse.

Contact & support
Features
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
Click here for more information
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
Click here for more information
D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
  • Fetal and maternal data
  • D-Shaped Connectors
  • Smart Pulse
See all features
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data
The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
Click here for more information
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.
D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
Click here for more information
D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Specifications

Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • max. 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
See all specifications
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • max. 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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