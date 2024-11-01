Avalon Toco MP Transducer measures contractions along with maternal pulse. It adds confidence in monitoring mothers with our exclusive SmartPulse technology by reducing the confusion between FHR and Maternal Pulse.
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|Operating temperature
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|Operating humidity
|
|Operating Altitude
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|Storage/transportation temperature
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|Storage/transportation humidity
|
|Storage/transportation altitude
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Operating Altitude
|
|Storage/transportation temperature
|
|Storage/transportation humidity
|
|Storage/transportation altitude
|
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