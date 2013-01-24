Search terms

Doctor and nurse in the operation room

Computed Tomography Circular Edition systems

 

Discover high-quality future-proof solutions, with savings of an average of 25%, compared to a new Philips system

More value for money

With increasing pressure on healthcare spending, it is a costeffective solution that offers a better return on investment.
Same-as-new

Circular systems come with the same high-quality standards, support and warranty as any new Philips system.
A sustainable solution

Reusing 80% average weight1 of returned systems, circular systems reduce the need to extract virgin materials and empower a circular economy.
Philips circular processes

Only Philips systems that meet our requirements are selected to undergo refurbishment and remanufacturing. Applying our state-of-the-art circular innovations2 ensures same-as-new quality and performance. Even the experts can’t distinguish the equipment from new.

Philips circular processes in seven steps

Not available in all markets. Please contact your local Philips representatives for further details.

 

1. Based on the average weight re-use percentage per system for Philips circular CT, MRI, Image-guided therapy & Mobile C-arm systems in 2020 and Ultrasound systems in 2021.

2. Philips uses a combination of refurbishment and remanufacturing best practices to achieve circularity.
