Tumor Board | Precision Diagnosis | Philips Healthcare

We understand the need for configurable, multi-disease tumor boards across the enterprise -which is why we have created multi-disease, disease-specific, and molecular tumor boards.

Our multi-disease workflow is our traditional multi-disciplinary tumor board solution. It gathers all your patient’s data, provides a longitudinal snapshot of treatment, and helps enable clinicians to make decisions from a single screen.

In conjunction with Philips Disease Management Solutions, we are releasing a Lung and Prostate tumor boards. These tumor boards are focused on the specific cancer and provide a more in-depth snapshot of the patient.

Our molecular tumor board, Philips Oncology Genomics Workspace, shows your patient’s genomic data alongside disease histology and patient phenotype for a comprehensive biomarker-informed diagnostic and therapeutic picture. This tumor board can standardize and reannotate your genomic reports based on MD Anderson clinical use.