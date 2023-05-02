Search terms

EN
AR
Multivendor services for your imaging and biomedical clinical assets
Clinical education programs
Operational and professional development programs
Technical education programs
Role based

Multi-Vendor Services 

    Maintenance services

    Your collaborative partner for continuous vendor agnostic service improvement for your imaging and biomedical assets.

    Our vendor agnostic, multi-modality maintenance, lifecycle management and performance services are completely customizable and designed to help solve and cost effectively manage your imaging and biomedical asset needs. Simplify data and insight gathering, drive operational excellence, asset management, cybersecurity and enhance staff and patient experience across the enterprise.

    We provide:

    The simple, reliable and effective way to keep your biomedical and imaging systems at peak performance.

    Providing quality service, expert technical assistance and certified parts.

    Flexible, customized programs and consultative advice tailored to your needs and goals.

    Trusted advisor and one accountable partner for continuous service improvement.

    Demonstrated results in Philips Multi-Vendor Services

    +25%

    average cost savings on parts 

    Manage and maintain your assets while achieving predictable cost savings

    +1 million 

    clinical assets managed

    Over 28 years of innovative multi-vendor service expertise and enterprise asset management

    Cybersecurity expertise

    Service delivery summary

    As Philips continually invests in technologies and resources designed to deliver OEM quality service for both Philips and non-Philips equipment, all services ensure that you achieve lower costs, standardize on quality service performance, and partner with a trusted advisor. This includes:

     

    • Experience and expertise you can count on with 25 years of award winning service, 24/7 customer care and regional parts depots.
    • One source, many resources. Get fast, direct access to parts through Philips, Dunlee and AllParts Medical.
    • Enjoy remote resolution with guaranteed uptime, supported by a range of flexible service plans.
    • Cybersecurity expertise is foundational to all service engagements.

    Benefits

    Philips Multi-Vendor Services provides you with quality, service, expert technical assistance and certified parts for your Philips and non-Philips systems – all from a single source to greatly reduce the complexity of managing multiple original equipment manufacturers, insurance providers and third party service organizations.

     

    • Achieve predictable cost savings by combining insights, process and metrics.
    • Expect quality and accountability: Exceptional global OEM quality and accountability across the enterprise.
    • Trusted advisor: Expertise in enterprise service delivery.
    • True partnership: Supported by data driven analytics across the enterprise for asset management and cybersecurity.
    • Highly trained and experienced field service organization: More than 1,600 highly trained support speciallists at your service.

    Philips Multi-vendor Services
    Asset Management and Planning

    Why now

    Keeping imaging systems and biomedical equipment in peak performance is key. And yet managing multiple original equipment manufacturers, insurance providers and third party service organizations can make staying on top of service requirements a complex, costly and time consuming process. Opting for one collaborative partner offers multiple benefits as well as continuous improvement.

     

    • Cost savings through consolidated service contracts and single source parts supplier.
    • Single vendor to support all asset services as well as assist in biomedical in-house services.
    • Asset management and planning to better manage enterprise fleet to plan through asset lifecycle.
    • Cybersecurity and risk management.
    • End-to-end biomedical support from start-up, staffing, training, support and parts.

    Custom Right Fit Service Solutions

    Financial and delivery model

    We offer flexible financing options tailored to suit your operational goals.

     

    • Custom RightFit Service Agreements to fit your needs, assist in identifying best service model by assets.
    • Technology Maximizer to keep products up-to-date, with a cost effective strategy to extend lifecycle.
    • Asset management and planning and underperforming assets to replace.
    • Cybersecurity assisting reducing risk and monitoring.

    Resources

    Related services

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.