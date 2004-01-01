Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column in the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allows for a various patient positioning positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used the Imaging Systems C-arc should be parked away.