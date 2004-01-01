Click here for important information about the field safety notice regarding some Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices ›

5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. PureWave crystal technology - increases bandwidth and efficiency for broader patient range and improved clinical performance. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging including LVO. Adult, pediatric, and congenital heart disease applications.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.