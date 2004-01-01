Search terms

EPIQ7 L12-3 Broadband Linear Array

Transducer

12 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine angle steering of color and pulsed wave Doppler. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Vascular (carotid, surgical, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), internal mammary vessels, and musculoskeletal imaging. Surgical application. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

