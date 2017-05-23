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Nipple Protectors

Ultra-thin silicone nipple protectors

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Give nursing mothers relief from sore or cracked nipples with these soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone nipple protectors.

Contact & support
Features
Sore nipple protection
Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.

Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection
Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.
Click here for more information
Sore nipple protection
Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact
Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.
Click here for more information
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.
Designed to fit
Designed to fit

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.

Designed to fit

Designed to fit
Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.
Click here for more information
Designed to fit
Designed to fit

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.
  • Sore nipple protection
  • Shaped for maximum skin contact
  • Designed to fit
See all features
Sore nipple protection
Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.

Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection
Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.
Click here for more information
Sore nipple protection
Sore nipple protection

Sore nipple protection

Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact
Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.
Click here for more information
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Shaped for maximum skin contact

Shaped for maximum skin contact

Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.
Designed to fit
Designed to fit

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.

Designed to fit

Designed to fit
Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.
Click here for more information
Designed to fit
Designed to fit

Designed to fit

Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.

Documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

Specification (1)

Specification

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Specification (1)

Specification

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