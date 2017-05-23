Configure your HeartStart AED from a computer, reflecting your medical director’s preferences.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Operating system
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|PDF reader
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|Browser
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|Platform
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|Processor speed
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|Display
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|Wireless communication
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|Disk space
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|Internet connection
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|Card reader
|
|Operating system
|
|PDF reader
|
|Platform
|
|Processor speed
|
|Operating system
|
|PDF reader
|
|Browser
|
|Platform
|
|Processor speed
|
|Display
|
|Wireless communication
|
|Disk space
|
|Internet connection
|
|Card reader
|
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