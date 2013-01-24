The flow of patients, staff, and resources through your cardiac cath lab dramatically influences your efficiency and productivity. Xper Information Management Scheduler links the relevant schedules, improving coordination and communication.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper Scheduler allows you to easily and efficiently coordinate your staff, equipment resources, and patients.
Xper Patient Status Viewer || Powerful scheduling options
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Display patients' procedure status to your cath lab staff with Xper Patient Status Viewer, so they have all the relevant information. And provide current patient status information to families in waiting areas, while protecting patient confidentiality.
Schedule sharing || User friendly
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Xper scheduler enables everyone to quickly and easily see where staff, equipment resources and patients are at any time helping to ensure operations are running efficiently.
Template builder || Powerful scheduling options
Template builder for easy scheduling
Create and store work schedules with Xper Scheduler's template builder.
One year calendar || Powerful scheduling options
One year calendar for long-term planning
Xper Scheduler allows you to save schedules up to one year in advance.
Easily change the schedule template as staff resources change, or review available staff resources to assign to each case.
