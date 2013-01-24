By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Data-driven alert system
eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.
Proprietary algorithms
Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.
A proven, scalable methodology
eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
