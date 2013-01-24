Philips & Getinge

Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
