The Efficia ECG100 acquisition device is a cost-effective way to capture, display, and print simultaneous 12-channel ECG waveforms for both inpatient and outpatient care.
|Patient module
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Power adapter
|
|Operating conditions
|
|Type
|
|Capacity
|
|Life cycle
|
|Touch screen
|
|Display channels
|
|Keyboard
|
|Displayed patient data
|
|Other displayed data
|
|Standard global measurements
|
|Soft AP mode WiFi connectivity
|
|Number of ECGs stored
|
|Number of channels
|
|Acquisition mode
|
|ECG report format
|
|ECG report output
|
|Pace pulse detection
|
|Raw data acquisition on analog front end
|
|Sampling rate
|
|Auto frequency response
|
|Simultaneous 12-lead ECG from 10 electrodes
|
|Defibrillator protection
|
|Leads off detection
|
|AC noise removal
|
|Wireless printing of PDF ECG report
|
|LED indication on acquisition device for battery, WiFi, power, and ready to acquire ECG
|
|Display
|
|Display size
|
|Display resolution
|
|Memory
|
|Temperature
|
|Humidity
|
|IEC safety classification
|
|Applied part
|
|IP rating
|
|10-lead wire single connector lead set
|
|IEC
|
|Banana plug type connectors
|
|IEC 60601-1: Ed 3.1 2012
|
|IEC 60601-2-25, Ed 2.0 2011
|
|IEC 60601-1-2: Ed 3.0 2007
|