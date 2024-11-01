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IQon Spectral CT

The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT

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The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan. Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers extraordinary diagnostic quality, empowering you to improve your clinical confidence and make the right diagnosis in the first scan.

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Features
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis
Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Click here for more information
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Click here for more information
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Drive your clinical performance

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Sustain image quality and dose management

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Become a recognized clinical leader

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
  • On-demand, simultaneous analysis
  • Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
  • Drive your clinical performance
  • Sustain image quality and dose management
See all features
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis
Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Click here for more information
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
On-demand, simultaneous analysis

On-demand, simultaneous analysis

Spectral Magic Glass enables on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Click here for more information
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS

The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Drive your clinical performance

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.

Drive your clinical performance

Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Sustain image quality and dose management

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.

Sustain image quality and dose management

Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Become a recognized clinical leader

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.

Become a recognized clinical leader

Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.

Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis

iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow. Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.

Specifications

Features
Features
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • Up to 256
Coverage
  • 40 mm
Rotation speed
  • 0.27 sec
Maximum scannable range
  • 2,100 mm
Bore size
  • 700 mm
Conventional reconstruction speed
  • iDose4: majority of reference protocols under 1 minute IMR: majority of reference protocols under 3
Spectral reconstruction speed*
  • 3-5 minutes for the majority of cases, enabled by HyperSight Elite Spectral Reconstructor
Spectral temporal resolution
  • Simultaneous in the same time and space
Features
Features
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • Up to 256
See all specifications
Features
Features
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • Up to 256
Coverage
  • 40 mm
Rotation speed
  • 0.27 sec
Maximum scannable range
  • 2,100 mm
Bore size
  • 700 mm
Conventional reconstruction speed
  • iDose4: majority of reference protocols under 1 minute IMR: majority of reference protocols under 3
Spectral reconstruction speed*
  • 3-5 minutes for the majority of cases, enabled by HyperSight Elite Spectral Reconstructor
Spectral temporal resolution
  • Simultaneous in the same time and space
  • * In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
  • **Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app is integrated with IntelliSpace PACS (iSite) and Sectra. In addition, we have completed ISP (SpDS) integration on several PACS and can make available upon request our open interface document to local hospital or PACS vendor IT in order to complete the Standard Integration.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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