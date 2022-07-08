Search terms

EN
AR

IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network

Wired and wireless networking

Find similar products

Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.

Contact & support

Media Gallery

Features
Leverage existing IT infrastructure

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Networking choice

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.
Meeting single department

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.
  • Leverage existing IT infrastructure
  • Networking choice
  • Meeting single department
See all features
Leverage existing IT infrastructure

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Networking choice

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.
Meeting single department

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.