For Patient Monitoring

RightFit Protection* - five year software maintenance agreement

RightFit Protection for Philips IntelliVue Systems is a multi-year software maintenance agreement that includes application and technical support for your IntelliVue Systems as well as available software upgrades and installation for these systems. Medical systems kept up-to-date with the latest application software offer you the advantages of enhanced clinical performance and increased investment value. Philips RightFit Software Maintenance Agreement provides access to the latest innovation from Philips to remain at the forefront of patient care.